We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
how-did-travis-husband-die-station-19-1583438014847.jpg
Source: Instagram

Travis's Husband Died in This Tragic Way on 'Station 19'

By

"I figured most people are maybe lucky enough to get one big love. I had mine," Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) confided in fellow firefighter Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) in a previous episode of Station 19. 

Travis' grappling with bereavement is at the focal point of the show, with several episodes offering rare insight into the coping mechanisms and mantras he coined in the aftermath of the traumatic event. But who was Travis's husband and one big love? And how did he die?

How did Travis's husband die on 'Station 19'?

From stir fry sex to offering additional help to the newest members of the team, Travis developed numerous strategies to cope with the devastating loss of his beloved husband, Michael (Jonathan Bennett). 

Many episodes see the firefighter openly discuss his unshakable negative feelings and sense of loneliness. Through his character, viewers get the chance to learn more about the day-to-day difficulties of dealing with bereavement and the process of forgetting. 