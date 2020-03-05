Travis's Husband Died in This Tragic Way on 'Station 19'

"I figured most people are maybe lucky enough to get one big love. I had mine," Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) confided in fellow firefighter Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan ) in a previous episode of Station 19.

Travis' grappling with bereavement is at the focal point of the show, with several episodes offering rare insight into the coping mechanisms and mantras he coined in the aftermath of the traumatic event. But who was Travis's husband and one big love? And how did he die?