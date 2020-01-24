Yes, Actor Jason George Is Married – Get To Know His Wife

Vandana and Jason have been married since 1999 and share a home together in Studio City, California together. There, they live with their three children: twins Jasmine and Arun, and Nikhil. And while they're happily living together in wedded bliss, things aren't always easy. The actor imparted some words of wisdom about keeping a marriage together during a talk show appearance and offered some advice that would work well for any couple.

Jason was a guest on The Steve Harvey Show, where he admitted that the two made sure to "fight fair" when they got into arguments as a key to how they managed to stay happy in their marriage.

“We fight fair,” he said. “You’re gonna have fights because if you’re not having fights, you’re not being honest. So when you fight, you’ve gotta be fair about it.”

“When you settle it, don’t say it’s settled if it’s not, and then bring it up again six months later,” he continued.