We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-607360414-1579827052882.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Yes, Actor Jason George Is Married – Get To Know His Wife

By

You may know actor Jason George from his roles as Michael Bourne on NBC's Sunset Beach or even Dr. Ben Warren on Grey's Anatomy. There's also the Grey's spinoff Station 19. The Virginia Beach native has appeared in several films and TV shows since his career took off in the late '90s, and he's been a part of various successful properties ever since. But one thing you may not know for sure is if he is, in fact, married.

That's a good question, and one that we're here to answer for you. Yes, Jason George is married! Jason is married, in fact, to Indian poet Vandana Khanna, and the pair are happily wed with three children. But if you're thirsting for additional knowledge about Jason and Vandana, keep scrolling – there's still plenty to know, especially if you're a fan of Jason's body of work. We've got all the details you need about Vandana herself and the couple's relationship.