'Station 19' Loses a Beloved Character, and Fans Are Predictably Devastated

Initially, it looks as though Dean might move to Oakland, Calif. in order to expand Crisis One. He even tries to get Vic (Barrett Doss) to go with him. After considering his offer, Vic says, "I don’t want you to go, but I can’t go with you." During this episode, a gas line explosion injures Vic and ultimately kills Dean. When he dies, Ben (Jason Winston George) is with him, later keeping a promise to care for Dean's daughter if anything happens to him. There was not a dry eye to be found.