Here's Why Fans Think 'Station 19's' Ben Warren and Dean Miller Are Being Killed Off

The tragic death of Derek Shepherd, the longtime love interest of Meredith Grey, on Grey’s Anatomy proved that tomorrow isn’t promised for some of our favorite Shondaland characters, no matter how long they’ve been around.

The trailer for Season 4, Episode 13 of Station 19 suggests that two characters may be saying goodbye to the series soon — one of which is former Grey’s Anatomy cast member Jason George. So does Ben Warren die in the latest episode of Station 19? Or is Dean the one in danger?

Does Ben Warren die in ‘Station 19’?

In the May 6 episode of Station 19 entitled “I Guess I’m Floating,” Dean Miller and Ben Warren found themselves in a dangerous situation at the Black Firefighters Coalition banquet. The banquet, which takes place on a cruise ship, ended on an ominous note after Battalion Chief Gregory suddenly became ill and fell overboard.

The chief later lost consciousness and was at risk of drowning when Dean jumped into the water without a life jacket to save him. It was at this point that Ben also came to the rescue, but it was to no avail. By the end of the clip, we saw that Dean and Ben were both stranded helplessly in the ocean, and fans want to know if this will be the end of Jason George’s time on Station 19.

While there is no indication that Jason George will be making an exit from the show anytime soon, anything is possible in Shondaland. In a previous interview, Jason opened up about his time on Grey’s Anatomy and how he felt about making the switch to Station 19.

He explained, "For me, personally, the transition has been fantastic. I love to be physical and this show has much more action. That said, sometimes I think they’re trying to kill us. We are wearing 40 pounds of gear plus another 15 pounds or so with the oxygen tank, running at full sprints, carrying other gear upstairs, lifting people, and dragging them around.”

Even if Ben Warren does die in Season 4, there’s a chance that he’ll end up on another show in the Shondaland universe at some point. He went on, “Shondaland is a real place. It’s where unicorns come from. It’s where the rainbow ends and you find the pot of gold. Seriously though, they put true effort into creating equality in Shondaland and to make sure that everybody is heard and every job is valued.”

