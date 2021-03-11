According to a Rumor, Jason George Might Be Leaving 'Station 19' — What's the Truth?

The frightening trailer implies that big changes might be coming Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) way. So, what's next for her and her family? Are she and her husband, Ben Warren ( Jason George ), going to be OK?

"Bailey, something has happened," Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) can be heard saying in the very last seconds of a new teaser promoting the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event taking place on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Could the new trailer imply that Jason George is about to leave 'Station 19'?

Although the newly released trailer implies that something horrible might be about to happen with Miranda, the exact nature of the plot twist is unknown at present.

For what it's worth, neither Chandra Wilson, the actress playing Miranda, nor Jason George, the actor playing Ben, have talked about casting changes taking place on either Grey's Anatomy or Station 19 on social media. At present, it seems unlikely that either of them would think about leaving Shondaland. Although the trailer likely sparked a new wave of rumors about Jason's departure from Station 19, the actor has yet to address these.

Jason made his first appearance on Station 19 in a Season 1 episode titled "Invisible to Me." He made his debut on the show following an almost 10-year-long stint on Grey's Anatomy, where he played Ben, Miranda's husband — whom many fans associate with his daringly courageous career changes. An anesthesiologist by training, Ben realized later on in life that he wanted to start over as a surgical resident.

Later on in the series, he changed jobs once again. This time, he chose to retrain as a firefighter. As loyal fans of Station 19 might recall, Ben also thought about combining his two passions and finding a role where he can utilize his hard-earned skills as a medical professional and as a firefighter. His dreams to join the elite paramedic team, Medic One, were crashed, however, after he performed an unsanctioned field amputation in the midst of the California wildfires in the Season 2 Finale, titled "Into the Wildfire."

By joining Station 19, Jason also got the chance to explore different aspects of Ben's character — such as how he dealt with troubling issues like the prospect of his marriage falling apart. It's understood that things turned sour between Ben and Miranda after he started working as a firefighter, though other factors likely played into the temporary marital crisis as well.

