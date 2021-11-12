Who Is Going to Take Care of Pru? 'Station 19' Fans Are Curious

Who Is Going to Take Care of Pru? 'Station 19' Fans Are CuriousBy Leila Kozma
Spoiler Alert: This article contains massive spoilers for the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event on Nov. 11, 2021.
The first trailer for the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event dropped in October 2021, and fans of the hit shows immediately started have trying to work out which character's life might would be in peril.
In a crucial scene of the trailer, Ben Warren (Jason George) leaves Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) phone calls unanswered. Some fans took this as a cue, claiming the couple might have bad things coming their way. Thankfully, this turned out to be a false alarm.
Ben Warren and Miranda Bailey are about to step up as Pru's caretakers. What happened to her real mom?
Ben and Miranda get through the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event just fine. The same can't be said for others, however.
In a hair-raising scene, Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) gets hit by a live wire. Fortunately, she survives. Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) suffers an injury during a gas explosion, and he loses his life. Ben and Miranda immediately take in his daughter, Pru.
Pru's mom, JJ Lau (Brenda Song), made her first appearance in Season 1, Episode 2. She and Dean meet during an apartment fire emergency. They start dating soon after her on-and-off boyfriend, Seth dies due to smoke inhalation from the fire.
JJ and Dean hit it off immediately, but her unquenchable thirst for adventure ultimately ruins the relationship. She decides to give celibacy a shot just before spontaneously leaving Seattle, Wash. She discovers she is pregnant with Dean's baby soon after.
JJ leaves her newborn baby with Dean shortly after giving birth to Pru. Creative differences — or, in this case, slight disagreements on how child-rearing should be done — are also to blame. JJ last appears on Station 19 in Season 3, Episode 8. Dean has been relying on the help of his nearest and dearest, including Vic, his sister, Yemi Miller (Birgundi Baker), and others.
So, did Ben and Miranda adopt Pru? What's next for the young lady?
Dean's death has already had a significant impact on just about every Station 19 character. Vic, whom he loved greatly, will likely be affected the most. Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and many others will likely struggle to process the tragic turn of events.
Ben offered to take care of Dean's baby girl in a Season 3 episode, and he stuck to his word. He and Miranda adopt Pru in the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover episode. As a promo for Season 5, Episode 6 suggests, however, they might face further complications.
"Pru got the mother she never had, and Bailey got the daughter she always wanted. RIP Miller," tweeted one fan.
"Miranda Bailey and Ben Warren are the only right parents for Pru. (Maya and Carina are also a great option.)" another said.
Catch new episodes of Station 19 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.