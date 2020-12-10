Grey Damon's Sudden Weight Loss Leaves 'Station 19' Fans Worried

Actor Grey Damon joined the cast of Station 19 in 2017, and it didn't take long for him to obtain a loyal fan base. Admired for his charming looks and impeccable acting skills, Grey became popular for his exceptional portrayal of firefighter Jack Gibson.

However, some fans have taken to believe that he may have shed a few pounds since first appearing on Station 19. Is this true, and if so, what's the reason behind his sudden weight loss?