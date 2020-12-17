Robert Curtis Brown Plays Travis Montgomery's Dad on 'Station 19'By Leila Kozma
Updated
The Season 4 premiere of Station 19 captured an unexpected moment in firefighter Travis Montgomery's (Jay Hayden) relationship with his dad, Paul (Robert Curtis Brown).
In a crucial scene of the episode, "Nothing Seems The Same," we watched Travis stumble upon his dad's dating app profile by accident. The revelation sent him into a slight existential crisis — as he had to learn that his dad might be gay. So, how will the discovery impact Travis's relationship with his dad?
Travis found out about his dad's secret on the Season 4 premiere of 'Station 19.'
The Season 4 premiere of Station 19 marked the first occasion Travis found out highly confidential information about his dad, Paul. He made his first appearance on the show in a recent episode, titled "Don't Look Back in Anger."
Early on in the episode, we saw Travis FaceTime with his mom, who decided to go grocery shopping while her husband, Paul, was away playing golf.
The conflict later sparked a fierce debate between Travis and Vic (Barrett Doss), with Vic telling Travis that if her husband cheated on her, she would want to know. Travis found himself caught between a rock and a hard place, unable to formulate a response to his dad's suspected cheating.
However, a domestic disturbance call put things into a new perspective for him.
After providing help for a heavily pregnant woman with firmly-held Christian beliefs, Gina, Travis realized that it can be harder for openly gay people to gain acceptance within the religious community.
His experience with Gina (Nicole LaLiberte) allowed Travis to recognize that his dad might be insisting on keeping his sexual identity a secret because he is too afraid of the potential impact coming out would have on his life.
"If I went to church and I talked about the deep love I had for my husband and the profound ways that he changed me and my life and my heart, if I admit that and then I don’t repent, well, then I'm not going to heaven, right?" Travis asked Vic in a crucial scene of Station 19.
"I'm going to hell. I get to go to hell for who and how I love. That's what my dad's up against. That's what he's buying into," he added shortly after.
At the end of the episode, Travis prepared to sit down with his dad for a talk.
Actor Robert Curtis Brown plays Paul, Travis's dad on 'Station 19.'
According to Deadline, the actor has been cast in a recurring role — which means that Travis's relationship with his dad is likely to be told over the course of several episodes.
Before joining the star-studded cast of Station 19, Robert starred in hit TV shows like Ratched, Dear White People, and The Handmaid's Tale.
He also appeared on a vast range of procedurals, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, and CSI: NY, and in movies like Take Point and The Guilt Trip.
Catch new episodes of Station 19 every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
If you or someone you know is a member of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning community and need support, the LGBT National Help Center provides free and confidential resources.