Here's What You Should Know About Christina Milian's Baby Daddies

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, actress, singer, and songwriter Christina Milian announced that she and partner Matt Pokora (aka Matthieu Tota) are expecting their second baby. Christina and Matt welcomed their first son, Isaiah, on Jan. 20, 2020. Christina has a 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from her previous marriage with singer-songwriter and record producer The-Dream (aka Terius Youngdell Nash). 

So, what else should we know about Christina's baby daddies

Matt Pokora is a singer and songwriter — and Christina Milian's baby daddy.

Christina and Matt first met in France in August 2017 — and it was love at first sight. As the story has it, they were both sitting at the same restaurant. According to The Oprah Magazine, the manager of the venue assumed matchmaking duties, and insisted on introducing the singers whose birthdays fall on the same day. 

Matt was born on Sept. 26, 1985, while Christina was born on Sept. 26, 1981.

"So we switched numbers, found out we had the same birthday that night, and it was like the stars aligned," Christina revealed how the night ended in an interview with E! News. 

"He told me, 'We're going to have a child together.' ... I've never had anybody say that to me," Christina added. 

The singer's proclamation turned out to be true, as he and Christina welcomed their first child, Isaiah, less than three years later.  

Matt is a well-known media personality in France. In the past, he has appeared on TV shows like Taratata, Les Enfoirés, or The Voice Kids.  According to The Oprah Magazine, he came in first in Season 1 of Danse avec les Stars, the French version of Dancing with the Stars. 

Matt has been in the field for almost two decades, and the DWTS win constitutes just one of his many career highlights. 

Christina and The-Dream welcomed their first child in February 2010.

Before meeting Matt, Christina was in a long-term relationship with The-Dream. She got married to the Grammy-Award-winning record producer on Sept. 4, 2009 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. 

The relationship started to fall apart about a year later, once photographs showing The-Dream getting up close and personal with his assistant, Melissa Marie Santiago, saw the light of day. 

The ensuing scandal didn't have a positive impact on the already-fragile relationship. But in the end, it was The-Dream who filed for divorce. He did so on Feb. 17, 2010, about a week before Violet Madison, his first daughter with Christina, was born. 

"The baby already has a car, I got a house just for the baby - Christina can't get in the baby's car," The-Dream previously told MTV, as per Irish Examiner. 

"I'm giving all my attention that I usually give to Christina to the baby, all the flowers I usually give Christina, I'm giving them to the baby," he added. 

The-Dream has three other children, 15-year-old Navy Talia and 14-year-old twin sons, Christian and London, from a previous marriage with Nivea. He and Nivea were married between 2004 and 2008. 

He shares 5-year-old Heir, 4-year-old Lord, 3-year-old Maverick, and 1-year-old Élysées Nash with his third wife, Lalonne Martinez. 

