Here's What You Should Know About Christina Milian's Baby Daddies

So, what else should we know about Christina's baby daddies ?

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, actress, singer, and songwriter Christina Milian announced that she and partner Matt Pokora (aka Matthieu Tota) are expecting their second baby. Christina and Matt welcomed their first son, Isaiah, on Jan. 20, 2020. Christina has a 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from her previous marriage with singer-songwriter and record producer The-Dream (aka Terius Youngdell Nash).

Matt Pokora is a singer and songwriter — and Christina Milian's baby daddy.

Christina and Matt first met in France in August 2017 — and it was love at first sight. As the story has it, they were both sitting at the same restaurant. According to The Oprah Magazine, the manager of the venue assumed matchmaking duties, and insisted on introducing the singers whose birthdays fall on the same day. Matt was born on Sept. 26, 1985, while Christina was born on Sept. 26, 1981.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

"So we switched numbers, found out we had the same birthday that night, and it was like the stars aligned," Christina revealed how the night ended in an interview with E! News. "He told me, 'We're going to have a child together.' ... I've never had anybody say that to me," Christina added. The singer's proclamation turned out to be true, as he and Christina welcomed their first child, Isaiah, less than three years later.

Matt is a well-known media personality in France. In the past, he has appeared on TV shows like Taratata, Les Enfoirés, or The Voice Kids. According to The Oprah Magazine, he came in first in Season 1 of Danse avec les Stars, the French version of Dancing with the Stars. Matt has been in the field for almost two decades, and the DWTS win constitutes just one of his many career highlights.