Kailyn Lowry Is Having a Fourth Baby — But Who’s Her Baby Daddy This Time?By Kate Brierley
This just in: the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga lives on! That’s right — the 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star and resident #BoyMom officially announced she’s 16 weeks pregnant with her fourth on Instagram on February 4.
In her at-home announcement photo, she’s holding up ultrasound photos and surrounded by her three boys. And if you know the show, you know they’ve all got different baby daddies. Naturally, the world is wondering who baby daddy number four could be.
So, who is Kailyn Lowry's baby daddy this time around?
So as we’ve established, Kailyn is mama bear to three boys with three different dads (more on that to come). But with a fourth little one on the way, who’s the father this time?
If you guessed on-again-off-again partner Chris Lopez, you’re right! It turns out that Kailyn Lowry baby daddy No. 3 is also baby daddy No. 4, as officially confirmed by US Weekly.
What’s the buzz about Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number 3?
Since Kailyn and Chris got together in December 2015 shortly after she filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin, the relationship has been complicated, to say the least.
Chris admits to having regrets about not being there for her during her pregnancy with Lux. He hasn’t appeared on the show himself, though their relationship has, and the couple has publicly disagreed over including baby Lux in any filming, InTouch Weekly reports.
A year ago in January 2019, Kailyn told fans Chris was a huge part of her life and not to be surprised if they heard wedding bells. Fast forward of December 2019, and she told Dr. Drew at the Teen Mom 2 reunion that there was no co-parenting happening and that she was raising him on her own.
“Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”
From make-ups to breakups and everything in between, it seems like the pair is very much back on. Besides carrying his child once again, she’s recently taken to defending him on social media when a Twitter follower accused him of being a dead-beat dad.
A complete guide to Kailyn's baby daddies and kids:
We first met Kailyn on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010, and a lot has happened since then, so let’s recap. When she made her TV debut, Kailyn was pregnant with her first and oldest son, Isaac. Isaac’s dad is Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who frequently appeared on 16 and Pregnant as well as Teen Mom.
Her second son Lincoln — now 6 years old — is her son with ex-husband Javi, previously mentioned. Lincoln made his entry into the world on Teen Mom 2 in 2013, and Kailyn and Javi were married four years before a tumultuous, public breakup in 2015.
Are you still with us? Good! Because along came Lux in 2017, who Kailyn had with her on-again-off-again partner — you got it — Chris Lopez.
We can't keep up!
