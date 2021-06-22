Have Ex 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin and Wife Lauren Comeau Reconciled?

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were planning to head down the aisle before they called it quits last year following the drama with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. During Season 10, Episode 7, Kailyn was talking to one of the show's producers on camera. She revealed, "He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas, and he opened the door and was like, 'I want to f--k you, plain and simple.'"

She added, "I said, 'Bye, Javi.' I have all the text messages of him trying to, like, meet up." Right after Kail had said all of this about her ex-husband, she felt terrible about talking about it on camera instead of getting in touch with Lauren and telling her. The Coffee Convo podcast host did apologize privately and publicly for hurting Lauren over the drama.

However, not too long after the episode aired, Lauren decided to distance herself from Javi and spent time with family in Maine. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Lauren, in a candid Instagram Live on Jan. 19, 2021, shared, "I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that.”

She did say that she and Javi had split up, but fans now believe Javi and Lauren are a couple again. Are the two back together? Keep reading to find out.