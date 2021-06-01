Is 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Still Feuding With Her Mother and Sister?

In late 2010, MTV announced their new show Teen Mom 2 , and Kailyn was handpicked to be on the latest follow-up series, which followed the lives of four new teen moms.

Reality personality Kailyn Lowry was first introduced to viewers on MTV's 16 and Pregnant . Her episode was centered around the lack of support she received from her own family, which meant that she had to rely on her boyfriend, Jo Rivera's family.

Kailyn's first couple of seasons of Teen Mom 2 documented the breakdown of her and Jo's relationship. Then a few years after breaking up, the show centered around her new relationship with her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The reality show documented the pair's love story, which resulted in Kailyn having a second son. Kail's relationship with Javi came with its fair share of problems, and unfortunately, the couple decided to get divorced after four years of marriage.

Since then, Kailyn has had two more kids with another man, Chris Lopez, and that relationship was packed with all sorts of issues. Now she's raising all four of her boys alone. Kailyn's failed relationships and baby daddy drama usually make headlines, but this time it's a strained relationship with her mother, Suzi Irwin, and sister Mikaila Searcy that has people talking. Is Kail feuding with her mother and sister? Keep reading to find out all we know about what's going on between these ladies.

Is Kailyn Lowry feuding with her mother and sister?

In Episode 4 of the first half of Season 10, fans watched as Kailyn received a phone call from her estranged mother, Suzi, out of the blue. She rang her daughter to tell her that her mother, Kailyn's grandmother, had passed away. Kailyn was very surprised that her mother had called her since they hadn't spoken in over three years. She told her on the phone, "I'm actually shocked you are calling me right now because I actually didn't know if you were dead or alive."

When Suzi asked if Kailyn had received the cards and letters she sent to the boys, Kailyn let her know not that she never received anything and that she can't just pop up into her kids' life whenever. Before hanging up, she added, "My son is 2 years old and has never met you. You have one child and three grandsons that have not heard from you in years. Years. Let that sink in." So as far as we know, Kailyn does not talk to her mother, but she's not the only one Kail is feuding with.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kailyn discussed the strained relationship with her mom. She pretty much said she had to get rid of the “dead weight” (meaning her mother) to be the best mom she could be to her boys. A fan also asked Kailyn about the relationship the Teen Mom 2 star currently has with Mikaila. The MTV's star answer to the fan's question was to take a selfie of her confused face, with a caption above that said “Sister?”

She goes on to say, "It hasn’t exactly been easy for me to block her out completely, but now that she doesn’t contact me very often, I’ve found keeping her out to be much more manageable." So it's safe to say she isn't really talking to her sister too much these days. But it looks like they're feuding now because Mikaila took to Twitter after Kail's jab and tweeted, "If you're over a situation - stop talking about it."