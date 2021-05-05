Is 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Possibly Trying to Get Pregnant Again?

In July of 2020, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth baby, Romello Creed, but some fans have been thinking that the 29-year-old could already be pregnant again with her fifth child. In November, on her podcast Coffee Convos , which she hosts with friend Lindsie Chrisley, she opened up about having more children. Kail spilled, "Every time I'm trying to get my life on track, I end up pregnant again. I know this."

She added, "I'm never trying for a girl, and I'm not going to say that I'm going to have another child because I truly don't know. It's not on my radar anytime soon." However, she did acknowledge that we've heard the same thing before and then said, "I know, I always say this."

When the reality star's Twitter went dark in November of last year, fans thought she had a change of heart about a fifth child and was pregnant.