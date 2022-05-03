What We Know About 'Teen Mom 2' Star Chris Lopez's Romantic Life

During a December 2021 episode of his podcast, Chris revealed to fans that he was the father of a newborn son named Trew Christopher, but he did not say who the baby's mother is. That same month, he shared a pic of the youngster on social media. Per Reality Tidbit, Chris shared a video in April 2022 with all of his sons — aka the "Lopez Boys," as he refers to them.

Chris also revealed in an April 2022 episode his podcast (per Heavy): “Me and the kid’s mom, my new kid’s mom, we [are] not in a relationship or anything."