What We Know About 'Teen Mom 2' Star Chris Lopez's Romantic Life

What We Know About 'Teen Mom 2' Star Chris Lopez's Romantic LifeBy Chris Barilla
May. 3 2022, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of Teen Mom 2, odds are that you're at least somewhat familiar with Chris Lopez. The on-and-off boyfriend of one of the show's stars, Kailyn Lowry, has kept his name actively in the Teen Mom universe despite barely ever appearing on the show.
However, things have changed a lot within the last few years regarding Kailyn and Chris's relationship dynamic, and both seem to have moved on with other partners. So, who is Chris's new girlfriend? Furthermore, what do we know about his new baby? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Chris Lopez's new girlfriend?
The latest bit of information regarding Chris's romantic life came in September 2021. During an episode of his podcast P. T. S. D — Pressure Talks with Single Dads, Chris opened up about his romantic life at the time, per Monsters & Critics.
Following rumors that he was living in his grandmother's attic, Chris took to the podcast to tell his fans that he was living with his new girlfriend, Tae, and helping to raise her son.
However, it's currently unclear whether Chris and Tae are still an item as of the time of writing. Chris's Instagram has only three posts, none of which refer to his family. Given that, it's clear that Chris is being a bit low-key with his romantic life as of late.
What about Chris Lopez's new baby? He revealed that he recently became a father again.
During a December 2021 episode of his podcast, Chris revealed to fans that he was the father of a newborn son named Trew Christopher, but he did not say who the baby's mother is. That same month, he shared a pic of the youngster on social media. Per Reality Tidbit, Chris shared a video in April 2022 with all of his sons — aka the "Lopez Boys," as he refers to them.
Chris also revealed in an April 2022 episode his podcast (per Heavy): “Me and the kid’s mom, my new kid’s mom, we [are] not in a relationship or anything."
Aside from Tew, Chris is also the father of two other sons: Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months, both of whom he shares with Kailyn. As for Kail, she is reportedly dating Malik Montgomery, who The Sun claims she has had a secret steamy romance with for some time before revealing his identity in court papers.
During a November 2021 P.T.S.D. episode, Chris said, "I love being a dad, I promise you. But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good. I’m a dad of three now. Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys. [I’m] sitting here thinking, 'Dang, I got three.' What the hell is going on?"