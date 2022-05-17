Javi Marroquin Doesn't Get Along With His Baby Mamas — but He's a Great Dad

However, their story didn’t have the happy ending we all would have hoped for. Two years after their son was born, Kailyn and Javi separated. Since then, they’ve both moved on.

Kailyn’s blended family extended with the birth of her sons Luxe and Creed — who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. But how many kids does Javi have as of 2022? Read on to learn everything we know about his baby mamas.