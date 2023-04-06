Home > Television > Station 19 Source: Instagram/@station19 Is ‘Station 19’ Going up in Smoke? Find out if ABC Renewed It for Season 7 By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

There’s a reason longtime Grey’s Anatomy watchers stan the medical drama as much as we do. In addition to Grey’s being a top-billing show since it aired nearly 20 years ago, it has also dished out two separate spinoffs while remaining on the air. Your fave simply could never.

Grey’s spinoffs include Private Practice, which ran for six seasons on ABC, and the more recent Station 19. Those who watch the firefighter drama have followed Lieutenant Andy Herrera and her work family for six seasons and shed a few tears in the process (hello, it’s Shondaland). As ABC renews its shows for the 2023-2024 season, fans are worried the sixth season could be Station 19’s last. So, is Station 19 getting a Season 7? Here’s the scoop on the procedural drama’s future.



ABC hasn’t confirmed 'Station 19’ Season 7.

Station 19 aired its first episode, “Stuck,” on March 22, 2018. From its first season, the show, starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe, and Grey’s favorite, Jason Winston George, has earned critical acclaim and a quick season pickup. But for its seventh season, ABC took a different route with its renewal decision. ABC has yet to renew Station 19 for Season 7. However, fans shouldn’t be alarmed just yet, because the network’s execs haven’t canceled the series, either.

ABC has only renewed two series thus far. The first, Abbott Elementary, received an early Season 3 pickup towards the start of its second season. Grey’s Anatomy also got the go-ahead for its 20th season. ABC’s slowdown of renewals comes as the network reportedly “takes a measured approach” to what shows will remain on the air. Disney is reportedly having companywide cutbacks, which has resulted in an estimated 7,000 jobs lost and forced the company to limit its spending and budgetary efforts.

Deadline’s report predicted that the network is stalling on renewing Station 19 and other shows to “evaluate a number of the current series against the pilots for the limited slots available as broadcast networks’ programming budgets are tightening up amid sliding linear ratings.”



‘Station 19’ will likely receive a Season 7 renewal after ABC agrees on the “size” of its episode order.

Within the last few years, Station 19 got the green light for a new season simultaneously with its predecessor, Grey’s Anatomy. However, that wasn’t the case for the upcoming season, but Station 19 will likely get the Season 7 order once ABC gets its act together.

ABC’s team is reportedly working out the size of Station 19 Season 7’s order of episodes. The series usually runs for about 16-18 episodes, but the network apparently doesn’t know which one it needs to tell the following year’s stories. On another optimistic note, several of Station 19’s stars reportedly have contracts that stretch beyond Season 6.



‘Station 19’ will have a new showrunner if it returns for Season 7.