Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Headed for a Huge Milestone? Here's What We Know About Season 20

We simply cannot imagine a world where Grey's Anatomy does not exist. Shonda Rhimes's long-running medical drama began in 2005 when the folks who had cell phones were flipping them open to use, Weezer was telling us all to live in Beverly Hills, and Million Dollar Baby fought to bring home the best picture Oscar.

Now in its 19th season, Grey's Anatomy has seen plane crashes, near-death experiences, and countless lives and loves lost. Although many shows have followed in its footsteps, there really is nothing like it. Getting to Season 20 would be an incredible milestone. Is Grey's Anatomy headed in that direction? Here's what we know.

Are we getting a Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'?

While we have yet to get confirmation on a Season 20, we're not particularly worried. Although Deadline reported the Season 19 renewal in January 2022, we didn't find out about Season 18 until well into 2021 (more specifically, in May 2021). Most of the time, contract negotiations can hold up the official announcement of a new season. With a series like Grey's Anatomy, it's unlikely that ABC is unsure of what they're going to do.

The renewal discussions for Season 19 were contingent upon Ellen Pompeo's involvement. Once that was hammered out, the show was officially renewed, but as we learned, it was with far less Meredith Grey. Ellen's final episode aired Feb. 23, 2023, in a surprisingly unemotional send-off considering the fact that she is one of the three original cast members left. James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are all that's left of the show's not-so-humble beginnings.

We're pretty confident 'Grey's Anatomy' is returning for a 20th season.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Ellen Pompeo dropped the Instagram post heard 'round the world when she officially announced she was leaving Grey's Anatomy. After a collective gasp, fans were comforted by the fact that she assured everyone she would be "back to visit." Obviously she can't return if there is no Season 20. We love a complicated breakup and the fact that Ellen isn't ready to delete Grey's Anatomy from her contacts just yet.

Sadly, Ellen wasn't the only one saying goodbye to Seattle. Krista Vernoff, executive producer and showrunner for both Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19, told Deadline in January 2023 she was also taking a final bow.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," she told the outlet. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week."