Behind the On-Set Drama Between These Two 'Station 19' Stars — Details

Jaina has yet to elaborate on her comment, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

There are supporters on both sides of the argument. While some feel that Danielle did viewers a disservice by failing to acknowledge her past comments, others called Jaina unprofessional for airing out her issues with Danielle on social media.

“Obviously, we have no idea what happens behind the scenes and I’m only judging on their public personas,” one Station 19 viewer wrote on Reddit. “But the truth is this is their job and if they were in any other field, this sort of behavior between coworkers would not be tolerated and there would be serious talks with HR if not someone being fired.”

“No one needs them to be besties. And I don’t know what the ‘truth’ is. All I know is that, clearly, one person is in the wrong [on] the public side of this.”