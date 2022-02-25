Here's Why the New Fire Chief on ABC's Drama 'Station 19' Might Look Familiar

The addition of Chief Ross came after Chief McCallister (Larry Poindexter) decided to take early retirement when an investigation was launched into his actions during the gas main explosion that occurred in the Nov. 11 episode, "Things We Lost in the Fire."

From the looks of things, it seems as if there might be some history between Natasha Ross and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). It also looks like Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) doesn't seem too thrilled about their connection, and right off the bat, isn't too fond of the new chief.