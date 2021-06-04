Andy Is Furious at Sullivan in 'Station 19' — and Viewers Are Too (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Jun. 3 2021, Published 10:00 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Station 19.
When it comes to Station 19, we can always rely on Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) to bring the drama and the disappointment. Once again, it looks like the unhappy couple is quarreling over something new, although this time, they’re at Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) wedding. What better place to have romantic discord than at a celebration of love?
Naturally, Sullivan does something that upsets Andy, but what exactly did Sullivan do? The Station 19 promo for the season finale isn’t very forthcoming when it comes to details, but we now know what Sullivan does that upsets Andy — and now viewers are pretty angry too.
What did Sullivan do? He betrayed a team member on her wedding day.
If anything is clear from the Station 19 Season 4 finale, it’s that Sullivan does something that causes yet another lover’s spat between him and Andy. In the promo, Andy says to Sullivan, “What could you possibly say that would excuse what you did?” So fans are asking, what did he do?
Throughout the hour, Andy and Sullivan fought, but viewers weren't privy to what happened until the end of the episode. As Maya and Carina shared a dance as newlyweds, everyone involved with Station 19 received a message: Maya was fired.
“This is you,” Andy told Sullivan. “You did this.” And she was absolutely right.
Two days before the wedding, Maya made the choice to rush a badly burned child from a house fire, instead of waiting for an aid car like she was supposed to. The decision saved the kid, but it directly went against the incident commander's orders. He was so furious about Maya not following his orders that he wanted to shut down Station 19.
Sullivan saw what happened as an opportunity. Viewers have watched him struggle with his demotion at the start of Season 4, so he did the unthinkable. He turned on his captain so that he could become the captain once more. He convinced the incident commander that he could get his firehouse back in order and keep everyone in line.
Although Sullivan seems to have convinced himself that what he did was for the greater good (technically, by just firing Maya, a lot of jobs were saved), he did completely betray someone who considered him a friend — on her wedding day, no less.
Is Maya leaving 'Station 19'?
Danielle Savre took to Twitter after the episode's big reveal to say, "Yeah, that happened. What does it mean? I don't know. We're gonna find out next season. Am I scared? Yeah. Why do we have to ruin a perfectly good wedding?"
Is Danielle just joking, or is she a little upset about her character's firing? We couldn't blame her if she was. However, as she did say that we'll see what happens to her next season, we know we'll be seeing Maya again.
Are Andy and Sullivan heading for a divorce?
What Sullivan did could have a major ripple effect on his and Andy’s future, as well as the futures of everyone on the team. When Station 19 returns for its fifth season, it appears that we'll be seeing Sullivan as chief, but will Andy be by his side after everything he did? That remains to be seen.
They always seem to make it through, but fans are quick to point out that they don’t ever hash out their root problems. Sullivan often brushes off the conversation by saying he can’t handle it and he loves Andy, and then they make up. Could this be when it all finally implodes on itself?
Tune into the Station 19 Season 4 finale on June 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.