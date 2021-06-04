Andy Is Furious at Sullivan in 'Station 19' — and Viewers Are Too (SPOILERS)

When it comes to Station 19 , we can always rely on Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) to bring the drama and the disappointment. Once again, it looks like the unhappy couple is quarreling over something new, although this time, they’re at Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) wedding. What better place to have romantic discord than at a celebration of love?

Naturally, Sullivan does something that upsets Andy, but what exactly did Sullivan do? The Station 19 promo for the season finale isn’t very forthcoming when it comes to details, but we now know what Sullivan does that upsets Andy — and now viewers are pretty angry too.

What did Sullivan do? He betrayed a team member on her wedding day.

If anything is clear from the Station 19 Season 4 finale, it’s that Sullivan does something that causes yet another lover’s spat between him and Andy. In the promo, Andy says to Sullivan, “What could you possibly say that would excuse what you did?” So fans are asking, what did he do?

Throughout the hour, Andy and Sullivan fought, but viewers weren't privy to what happened until the end of the episode. As Maya and Carina shared a dance as newlyweds, everyone involved with Station 19 received a message: Maya was fired. “This is you,” Andy told Sullivan. “You did this.” And she was absolutely right.

Source: ABC

Two days before the wedding, Maya made the choice to rush a badly burned child from a house fire, instead of waiting for an aid car like she was supposed to. The decision saved the kid, but it directly went against the incident commander's orders. He was so furious about Maya not following his orders that he wanted to shut down Station 19.

Sullivan saw what happened as an opportunity. Viewers have watched him struggle with his demotion at the start of Season 4, so he did the unthinkable. He turned on his captain so that he could become the captain once more. He convinced the incident commander that he could get his firehouse back in order and keep everyone in line.

Although Sullivan seems to have convinced himself that what he did was for the greater good (technically, by just firing Maya, a lot of jobs were saved), he did completely betray someone who considered him a friend — on her wedding day, no less.