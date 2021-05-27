Fans Insist Danielle Savre Has Chemistry With This 'Station 19' Co-Star IRL

So is Danielle Savre, the actress who plays Captain Maya Bishop, married? Let's take a closer look.

When Station 19 premiered in March 2018, Grey's Anatomy fans were skeptical. Would the Shondaland drama live up to the legacy of the beloved doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital? It didn't take long for viewers to find themselves deeply invested in the lives and relationships of the spin-off's characters — and likely, they've wondered about whether the actors are in a relationship IRL.

Those who tune into either Station 19 and/or Grey's Anatomy know that Maya has been dating Dr. Carina DeLuca ( Stefania Spampinato ) , an OB/GYN attending at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Their relationship is one fans have been rooting for, for sure, and although things have definitely been complicated at times between them, Maya and Carina have potential to be endgame.

Which one are you in a relationship? The Maya-type who is punctual and worried about being late or are you the Carina-type who will change until the outfit is perfect, even if it means being 20 min late? 😂💕 @spampistefania #Station19 pic.twitter.com/mIjGwSniAx

So no, Danielle Savre is neither married nor publicly dating anyone at this time.

When it comes to actress Danielle Savre, her relationship isn't so obvious. Based on her social media activity, it appears Danielle is currently single in 2021. She was most recently romantically linked to Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst Andrew Contis in 2019, but that relationship appears to be over now.

Stefania, the actress who plays Carina, is not married either. Like Danielle, Stefania is active on social media — but if she does have a significant other, then she makes it a point not to share photos of them via Instagram.

Fans really want Danielle and Stefania to date IRL.

Stefania and Danielle often collaborate off-screen on Instagram. And their followers are convinced they have amazing chemistry because they're laughing and smiling throughout their interactions. In a May 2021 Instagram Live that was posted on the Station 19 Instagram account, the Station 19 stars answered questions about their preferences for a date.

The first question was: On a first date, would you rather get dressed up and go out to a nice dinner, or meet for casual drinks at a coffee shop? Stefania opted for casual and Danielle preferred a more formal affair. Another question was: Would you rather cook for your date or have your date cook for you? "Cook for me, 100 percent," Stefania said without hesitation.

"Really? You're such a good cook, though!" a taken-aback Danielle replied. "I just don't like it. I like washing the dishes after they cook for me," Stefania explained. "Now I feel bad every time you've ever cooked for me," Danielle said. "I feel horrible, like you absolutely did not want to do it. (Danielle, for the record, would prefer to cook together on a date.)

Some other fun takeaways from their Instagram Live include: Stefania does not like dad jokes, and both Stefania and Danielle would both rather fall in love at first sight than fall in love over time with a childhood best friend.

Neither Stefania nor Danielle have confirmed or denied an off-screen romance between the two of them, for the record. And e have a feeling that Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy fans aren't going to stop trying to ship their favorite Shondaland couple anytime soon.