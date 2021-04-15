What's Next for Maya and Carina? 'Station 19' Fans Just Want to See Them Happy

Season 4 of Station 19 captured the latest developments in Station 19 captain Maya's (Danielle Savre) relationship with Carina (Stefania Spampinato ) , an OB-GYN and the late Andrew Deluca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister.

Episode 10 of the show deals a heavy blow to the much-beloved duo. Not only does Carina learn that her visa is about to expire, but she also realizes that she would be better able to help people if she moved back to Italy. What does this mean for Maya? Is she leaving Station 19?