What's Next for Maya and Carina? 'Station 19' Fans Just Want to See Them Happy

What's Next for Maya and Carina? 'Station 19' Fans Just Want to See Them HappyBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 15 2021, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 4, Episode 10: "Save Yourself."
Season 4 of Station 19 captured the latest developments in Station 19 captain Maya's (Danielle Savre) relationship with Carina (Stefania Spampinato), an OB-GYN and the late Andrew Deluca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister.
Episode 10 of the show deals a heavy blow to the much-beloved duo. Not only does Carina learn that her visa is about to expire, but she also realizes that she would be better able to help people if she moved back to Italy. What does this mean for Maya? Is she leaving Station 19?
'Station 19' fans are convinced that Maya and Carina will leave for Italy together.
Episode 10 of Station 19 posed a grave new challenge for Maya and Carina, one of the most popular couples on the show. They started dating back in Season 3, and viewers have been rooting for them to stay happy ever since.
Despite their promising early beginnings — such as a casual bar meet-up and a scene involving homemade lasagna — Maya and Carina had to confront a far bigger difficulty than either of them could have previously imagined in a recent episode. So, what's next?
In Episode 10, Carina realizes that moving back to Italy wouldn't be such a bad idea. The drastic step would allow her to help out on the frontline of the pandemic and also give her an opportunity to say goodbye to her brother, Andrew, and spread his ashes on a beach near their home.
In the episode, Carina pitches the ambitious plan to Maya — who is immediately on board. As a crucial scene reveals, they decide to leave the U.S. behind together and embark on a new adventure abroad. The narrative twists garnered enthusiastic responses from the viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to express how much they admire Maya and Carina.
Let me repeat it for the people in the back, MAYA IS WILLINGLY LEAVING EVERYTHING FOR THE LOVE OF HER LIFE #station19 pic.twitter.com/HcOiMfxvmG— A l b a (@favouritespampi) April 9, 2021
"Home is wherever I'm with you Maya and Carina going to Italy #station19," tweeted @carinasgrey.
"It's the way Maya reaches for Carina's hand for me #Station19," tweeted @unicornsfor2.
A new 'Station 19' episode captures a heart-to-heart between Maya and Carina.
According to a promo, Episode 11 might mark the turn of the tides in Maya's relationship with Carina. As an episode description teases, they are bound to have a difficult conversation — which might indicate that they will have to revise the original strategy or even reevaluate where the relationship stands.
While some fans believe that Maya and Carina will have to face the impending threat of a breakup, others think they may arrive at another conclusion at the end of the stress-inducing episode. So, what will happen to them next? Will they break up? Is Maya leaving the show for good?
There's only one way to find out. Catch new episodes of Station 19 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.