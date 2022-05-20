Is Jack Gibson Finally Leaving 'Station 19'? Will Grey Damon Return for Season 6?

Jack Gibson is one of the founding characters in ABC's firefighter drama Station 19. Grey Damon's firefighter has been with the series from its very first episode, and for the first two seasons he was the show's male lead.

For a while, Jack also seemed like he and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) would be the show's driving couple, like Meredith and Derek on the drama's parent series Grey's Anatomy.