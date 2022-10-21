'Station 19' Viewers Still Ask Where the Show Is Filmed — Here's the Answer

ABC's firefighting drama Station 19 is now in its sixth season, but one question has continued to pop up amongst the fan base since the series premiered in 2018. While the action takes place in and around the fictional Seattle Fire Station 19, viewers want to know if the episodes are actually filmed in Washington state.

Station 19 has kept viewers busy with all kinds of fire calls, explosions, and most recently a tornado. But are all these huge disasters being created in Seattle or are they happening someplace else? Read on to find out where Station 19 is filmed and why the Grey's Anatomy spinoff is produced there.