'Station 19' Addresses a Sensitive Issue Which Could Lead to Andy's Departure

The good news is, Station 19 itself isn't going anywhere just yet. In January 2022, ABC announced that the series was renewed for a sixth season. There's been no word regarding Jaina Lee exiting the show, so for now we will assume she's returning for Season 6 with the rest of the Station 19 cast.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff gushed about another season in a very touching statement. "It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders who, on our show and in real life, put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe," she said.

Krista then went on to thank the entire cast and crew, as well as the writers and of course Station 19's exceedingly loyal fanbase.