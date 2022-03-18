‘Station 19’ Actress Merle Dandridge Has a Famous Last Name — Here’s Who Her Parents Are

The Rent actress said her mother often mentioned the discrimination she could receive as a mixed-race child growing up.

“My mother belongs to two cultures that didn’t really accept her 100 percent,” Merle said. “So she had this understanding of rejection based on her own experiences. She would look at me and say, ‘You are of different ethnicities, and you might not always be accepted, so go into the world knowing that and know that you are more than that. You are beautiful.’ And in many ways, she instilled a sense of who I was and gave me ways to encounter fears of not being fully accepted.”