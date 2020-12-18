Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant'? It Is Possible...

Based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, the show ended with Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) face-off against the hitman, who surprisingly turned out to be her actor friend Buckley (Colin Woodell).

Cassie's new career choice has fans questioning if there will be a Season 2 of the limited HBO Max series. Keep reading to find out more about The Flight Attendant's future.

Luckily, Cassie’s friend Shane (Griffin Matthews) was a CIA operative who shot Buckley and saved Cassie's life. At the end of the series, he even offered Cassie the opportunity to be involved in the CIA as an operative for the organization.

Will there be a Season 2 of HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant'?

Though many limited series wrap up loose ends at the conclusion, The Flight Attendant has left room for future storylines to be explored. And, that was intentional. Executive producer Steve Yockey spoke with Decider about expanding The Flight Attendant for another season.

“Here’s what I’ll say: These eight episodes of television have a beginning, a middle, and an end that are very clear. Everyone gets to have a complete story. I think that’s important. In a season of television that’s important, but I thought it was important for this,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO

The producer continued, “Obviously Kaley and I had conversations. There are little breadcrumbs along the way that could be picked up and rolled right into a second adventure for Cassie or a further adventure for Cassie. That’s always out there."

Article continues below advertisement

Adding, “The things that we’ve discussed are kind of laced through it but in a way that no one’s going to be like, ‘What are all these unanswered questions?’ If we do get another adventure with The Flight Attendant, we’ll be able to use them so the story can feel like it grows out of this story, rather than hard cut, here’s a whole new thing.” At this time HBO has not renewed the series for another season. But, there are a ton of storylines that writers can dive into in a second installment.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Megan (Rosie Perez) went off the grid in the season finale after stealing classified files from her husband and selling them to North Korean government operatives. Though Shane was trying to track her down, Megan successfully escaped to Italy. And the spy was not the only person to escape in the finale. Miranda (Michelle Gomez) tried to fight Buckley but was left bleeding in the bathtub of her hotel room.