Kaley Cuoco's Husband Is a Professional Equestrian and the Son of a Billionaire

Penny and Leonard Hofstadter were an iconic couple on The Big Bang Theory, but IRL, actress Kaley Cuoco is married to a notably different kind of man. (Not that that's a bad thing!) Following her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting, Kaley went on to tie the knot with her current husband Karl Cook in June 2018. But who is he, exactly?

Not long afterward, Kaley officially confirmed her relationship via Instagram. "That's what happy looks like," she captioned a photo shared on April 9, 2016. Kaley and Karl went on to tie the knot on June 30, 2018.

"I cannot wait to be in love again," Kaley said during an interview for Cosmopolitan's April issue. "I don't feel like I am ready yet which is so different for me. I dive into everything."

After separating from her first husband Ryan Sweeting, in fall 2015, Kaley first publicly hinted she had a new guy in her life in March 2016. That's when the actress shared a few photos of herself and Karl via Instagram.

Kaley Cuoco's husband is a professional equestrian.

In case you didn't know, Karl happens to be the son of billionaire Scott Cook, the co-founder of the financial software company Intuit. Karl is also an accomplished professional equestrian; he and his horse Farrari won the blue ribbon in the SmartPak Grand Prix and in the UlraOZ Jumper in 2016, according to E! News. (Winning came with decent-sized prizes, too: $25,500 for the former and $15,000 for the latter.)

It comes as little surprise, then, that Kaley and Karl met at a horse show. Except, the equestrian had no idea who the actress was! “It was great because he never kissed my a-- at all, and he never cared about any of that,” she told Women’s Health. “He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us.”

Karl has a number of other interests, too, aside from horses. "I enjoy photography and whenever I take a trip anywhere I usually take my camera with me," he told Phelps Sports. "I am also into making bowls, cups, tables and many other things on a wood lathe. I call it 'lazy turning.' Instead of having to move a carving tool around and carve into wood I just sit there and hold a tool under the wood as the machine turns the wood."

Kaley and Karl don't have any human children at this point — however they do share several "four-legged kids," per her Instagram bio. This includes horses, dogs, pigs, and more.

