We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kaley-cuoco-young-sheldon-1582228774412.jpg
Source: Getty

Did You Catch Kaley Cuoco's Secret Cameo in 'Young Sheldon'?

By

Yes, there was a Big Bang Theory reunion of sorts, but it just may not have been the one fans were hoping for. In the Dec. 12 episode of the prequel series, Young Sheldon, Kaley Cuoco made her return to the sitcom. Well, her voice did! 

Though it was not the young Sheldon Cooper and Penny crossover we would have loved to see on-screen, the actresses' voice did appear in the series.

If you've been watching the prequel series, which follows Sheldon's life as a kid, you may remember that in the episode titled “Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib," the future physicist has a bad dream about a swimming pool monster. And, co-creator Steve Molaro recently told TVLine that Kaley was the voice of the pool water.