Did You Catch Kaley Cuoco's Secret Cameo in 'Young Sheldon'?

Yes, there was a Big Bang Theory reunion of sorts, but it just may not have been the one fans were hoping for. In the Dec. 12 episode of the prequel series, Young Sheldon, Kaley Cuoco made her return to the sitcom. Well, her voice did!

Though it was not the young Sheldon Cooper and Penny crossover we would have loved to see on-screen, the actresses' voice did appear in the series.