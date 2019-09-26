Calling All 'Young Sheldon' Fans — Meet Iain Armitage's Real Parents

We are pretty certain Iain Armitage's parents are proud of their son. The 11-year-old child star is steadfast working his way towards international fame, having already worked with stars like Reese Wetherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep.

While his schedule must be jam-packed with film shootings — he is set to voice Scoob in the upcoming Scooby-Doo animated movie — Iain also manages to find the time to produce his own Youtube series, Iain Loves Theatre. Talk about motivation.

Source: CBS

Having appeared in hit television shows like Big Little Lies and The Young Sheldon, where he plays the younger version of Big Bang Theory scientist Sheldon Cooper, Iain accrued a list of credits that would easily put grown-ups to shame. Speaking of which — how do his parents feel about Iain's unparalleled success? In fact, who are his parents?

Meet Iain's parents, Euan Morton and Lee Armitage. In the past, Iain played the role of Woody Harrelson's and Brie Larson's son Brian in film The Glass Castle, while he was also cast as Stevie in I'm Not Here.

Source: Instagram

Iain's own life story is just as magical. The son of Scottish actor and singer Euan Morton and actress, Lee Armitage, Iain spent the better half of his childhood at rehearsals, always within close proximity of a stage. The love of theatre runs in the family — so much so that Iain has never considered another career choice.

What do Iain Armitage's parents do? A winner of the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award and a Tony Award, Euan imparted crucial pieces of advice about the inner workings of the trade to his kid. Having earned fame with a 2001 play titled Silent Treatment, Euan went on to star in cult-classic musicals like the Taboo and Hamilton.

Source: Instagam A throwback pic of Iain's mom Lee.

Iain's mum has some success to boast about, too. More recently, the actress appeared in the 2017 movie Bring It On: Worldwide, in the role of a cheerleader from the United Kingdom. Just imagine what the average Sunday dinner must be like at the Armitage household. You probably have to pass a swift culture quiz before you get to sink your teeth into an entrée.

Iain is also friends with some Hollywood superstars, including Jane Fonda. As the young genius explained during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it was the Klute and Coming Home actress who taught him the basics of fly fishing.

"I liked fishing but I don't want to hurt any fish. Also I'm a vegetarian. [...] She scheduled the next day this really cool and elaborate fly fishing trip the next day. [...] and now there's a fish out there floating around the Colorado River named Miss Jane." Who needs successful parents when you're looked after by internationally famous celebrities?