How Did Dean Miller Die on 'Station 19'? Here's What Happened to Okieriete Onaodowan's Character

Vic finally admitted she loved Miller and he responded in kind — but in keeping with the track record of every Shonda Rhimes-produced TV show, this beautiful moment was almost immediately followed by tragedy.

Miller went back to help other people and was injured when the continuing gas buildup caused a house to explode while he was standing too close to it. Unconscious for more than half an hour, he was pronounced dead when he arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.