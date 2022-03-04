Vic Hughes Got an Unexpected Surprise on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)

In case you've been living under a rock, then you've probably forgotten that Vic has recently started dating Theo — but unfortunately, Vic's actions haven't left them in a good spot.

Before the season took its winter break, we saw Vic begin a slow downward spiral following Dean's death. While grieving is one thing, it's clear that Vic is acting out in ways that were bound to catch up with her at some point.

In a previous episode, Vic kissed Jack in a moment that shouldn't have ever happened. This decision was bound to cause problems for her and Theo, and she only made it worse when she came clean about it in an attempt to push him away.