'Station 19' Fans Want the Results of Carina's Pregnancy Test — Are She and Maya Expecting?

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Station 19.

Could Station 19 be welcoming a baby in Season 6? Viewers are certainly hoping so after ABC's firefighting drama suggested that Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop might be with child.

Audiences have followed Carina's relationship with her wife, firefighter Maya DeLuca-Bishop, from the very beginning of the series, and many fans would be over the moon if they started a family.