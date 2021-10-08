Wait, Who Is the New Captain on ‘Station 19'? Here's What Happened to Bishop

At the end of Season 4, a lot happened between the characters, so it’s no wonder that people were on the edge of their seats waiting for the start of Season 5. In the season premiere, viewers were hit with several new events to wrap their heads around.

The first being there’s a new captain in charge, and he doesn’t seem too awesome. Who is the new captain? Captain Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) is now in the driver’s seat, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a whole lot of fun for the team.

Although we haven’t seen too much of him yet as viewers, the little bits we have left a whole lot to be desired. It’s safe to say we’re not supposed to like him or the sexist, chauvinistic attitude he brings to the team.