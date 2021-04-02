The Real Reason Lexie Was Written off of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Many of us may recognize Chyler from other projects. Even though immediately after leaving Grey’s, she went to spend time with her husband, Nathan West, and their three children, she has appeared in several other projects since, including some of our favorites.

Most notably, Chyler currently plays Alex Danvers, who had an incredible coming-out arc in Supergirl and the wider Arrowverse. Supergirl is now in its last season, so Chyler may be on the lookout for new projects, and we can definitely be on the lookout for Chyler!

