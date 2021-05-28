Fans Think Jaina Lee Ortiz Is Pregnant on 'Station 19' — Here's Why

Season 3 of Station 19 was an emotional roller coaster for Andy Herrera (played by Jaina Lee Ortiz), who suffered several losses. Along with the deaths of her father, Captain Pruitt Herrera (played by Miguel Sandoval ), and her closest friend, Ryan (played by Alberto Frezza), she learned some shocking truths about her husband, Robert Sullivan (played by Boris Kodjoe).

Last season, Andy learned that Robert was struggling with a fentanyl addiction, which he later confessed to his superiors. Now, fans are wondering how Robert’s demotion will affect his relationship (or lack thereof) with Andy, especially now that rumors suggest the onscreen couple may be expecting a child together. But is Jaina Lee Ortiz really pregnant on Station 19?

But does that mean that Andy and Robert could possibly have a bun in the oven? After all, it would kind of bring her whole long-lost mother storyline full circle.

It seems unlikely that the actress will be announcing a pregnancy anytime soon, but the same cannot be said for her on-screen persona, Andy. In recent episodes of Station 19, fans noticed that Andy has been acting strangely and snacking a little more than usual.

Although Jaina Lee Ortiz and her husband, Bradley Marques, kept their split private, the couple has not been pictured together since November of 2017. Although Bradley seems to have found love with comedian Courtney Scheuerman, Jaina hasn’t been romantically tied to anyone since their breakup.

Fans react to Andy’s potential pregnancy on social media.

Now that fans have caught on to Andy’s potential pregnancy, they can’t contain their excitement. “Andy eating celery and peanut butter and curious what kind of cookies... do we have a Surrera baby on board,” one viewer questioned. Another fan suggested a more sinister ending for the couple, “If Sullivan dies, leaving Andy pregnant with his baby, I’m gonna flip. Yep, I’m already there, I can’t help it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Other viewers took to Reddit to share their theories about Andy and Robert’s maybe baby. One fan said, although it’s likely that Andy could be expecting, this would be a really bad time for her and her husband to expand their family, and we’re inclined to agree. The user wrote, “I want Andy to be pregnant, but I feel like it’s not the time for her to be.”

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

They added, “Andy and Robert are still in a rocky place so I think a baby would test their relationship in the highest intensity. Also now that Sullivan has come to terms with his demotion he should work on building a better relationship with his wife, bettering his sobriety, and helping to make change with Seattle PD.” In a previous interview, Jaina opened up about what to expect from Andy in Season 4 and what Robert’s addiction could mean for the future of their marriage.