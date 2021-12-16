Since so many people don’t know what it’s like for firefighters on the job, a show like Station 19 has appeal. The day-to-day activities of a firefighter can be highly stressful and sometimes even life-threatening. Station 19 is an incredible show on ABC because it allows people who aren't working in the firefighting industry to get a better idea of what it’s really like.Station 19 premiered in 2018 and has gone on for five awesome seasons so far. It focuses on Seattle’s 19th Station with a confident firefighter named Andy Herrera taking charge. Her father paved the way as the devoted head of the firehouse, inspiring her to follow in his footsteps. Station 19 certainly brings a lot to the table with intense episodes that shed light on the lives of firefighters at work and at home with their loved ones. Here's what you should know about when the show returns.When does 'Station 19' come back?Season 5, Episode 8 of Station 19 premieres on Dec. 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. PST on ABC. The episode is titled “All I Want for Christmas Is You." It’s about the firefighters handling the looming holiday season with busy work schedules keeping them on the clock at all hours of the day. \n\nThey’re constantly responding to crises and accidents throughout Seattle, which means prioritizing the well-being of others might possibly get in the way of their own personal plans.Several of the firefighters in this episode realize they must put their differences aside by squashing petty drama in order to achieve a Christmas miracle. The story hopefully doesn’t leave viewers on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger, because this will be the last episode to air on television for a while. Station 19 will be taking a break until 2022.Is there an official release date for the rest of 'Station 19' Season 5?As of now, Station 19 fans haven’t gotten an official announcement about when Season 5, will return to television. Based on the schedule of Season 4’s episode releases, it’s safe to assume the new episodes be coming along sometime in mid-March.The first batch of Season 4 episodes was released from November 2020 to December 2020, and the second batch were released from March 2021 to June 2021. It’s possible Season 5 will be copying this pattern. Fans can most likely expect to see the rest of Station 19 Season 5 in March 2022.Has there been an official announcement about 'Station 19' Season 6?Since Station 19 Season 5 isn’t finished airing, there hasn’t been an announcement about Season 6 just yet. There’s no reason to fret about the show possibly getting canceled since there’s still so much time for fans to receive news about its renewal.According to TV Series Finale, the show is performing quite well and will most likely end up getting renewed for a sixth season. People who adore the firefighter series still have a lot to look forward to down the line.