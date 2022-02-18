Nicole Ari Parker Dishes on Her Husband Boris Kodjoe's Directorial Skills (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Nicole Ari Parker has kept herself busy. Aside from landing a role in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., the Chicago P.D. actress also recently starred in the Lifetime thriller Safe Room, which was an extra special project for Nicole.

The film was directed by her husband, Station 19 star Boris Kodjoe. Though Boris and Nicole have co-starred on shows in the past, this was the first time Boris was in the director's chair.