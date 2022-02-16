Nicole Ari Parker Shares Her Hopes for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 16 2022, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Nicole Ari Parker's And Just Like That... character Lisa Todd Wexley showed up in Season 1 with a glamorous allure, an adorable family, an incredible career, and a doting husband. Lisa was instantly dubbed by fans as Charlotte 2.0 (referring to Kristin Davis's character), so it's no surprise that the two characters instantly wanted to be besties.
And after Season 1 of the Sex and the City sequel series left fans on a cliffhanger, many are wondering about Season 2.
Though HBO Max has not yet confirmed if there will be an additional season of And Just Like That..., Nicole spoke exclusively with Distractify about her role in the series, interacting with characters in future storylines, and more.
Nicole is actually best friends with one of her 'And Just Like That...' castmates in real life.
Aside from Nicole, And Just Like That... featured a few new roles, including Seema Patel, a real estate agent who exudes confidence and sex, played by Sarita Choudhury.
If the series gets renewed for Season 2, Nicole revealed that she'd love for Lisa to interact more with Seema. "Sarita Choudhury is my best friend from 25 years ago!" she dished.
She added, "Of course, I'd love to work more with Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker. They're brilliant actors and I loved working with Kristin. Any chance to be with all three of them would be great."
However, Nicole believed it would be a fun full-circle moment for Lisa to interact more with Seema in Season 2.
"Sarita and I, we just giggled [when filming And Just Like That...'] because we were [once] starving actresses in New York, you know, sharing a good shirt for a Law and Order audition," she told us. "And to be here, on the same show, in such an iconic show, we'd just look at each other like, 'What!'"
Lisa's iconic fashion sense helped Nicole get into character.
Sex and the City is known for each character's iconic fashion styles, and Lisa's character is no exception. "As an actor, you know, I'm playing this woman who wears a giant necklace ... on a Tuesday. It's not that special to her," Nicole explained, regarding Lisa's exuberant sense of style.
Every single outfit Lisa wore on And Just Like That... is iconic in itself, but which one was Nicole's favorite to wear?
Nicole had trouble picking just one favorite outfit — and understandably so. "I really loved my first outfit [when Lisa meets up with Charlotte at the restaurant in Episode 1]. I also loved the Libertine suit [in Episode 4], the Rianna and Nina dress, the Veronica Silicani bag ... everything!" she said.
Additionally, Nicole noted that she enjoyed drinking tea while getting prepped by And Just Like That...'s costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago in her trailer.
Trying to focus more on her own health inspired Nicole to partner with Lipton Tea for its campaign #LiptonTeaTalk, which promotes empowering women to talk and prioritize their heart health in celebration of American Heart Month.
Nicole wants to inspire other women to focus on their heart health.
It was fantastic that And Just Like That... demonstrated that women can be fashionable and fabulous at any age. Nicole told Distractify that she understands many women of all ages neglect their health because they're so focused on caring for others.
The purpose of a tea talk is to encourage women to take time for themselves, pour a cup of tea, and talk about their heart health with a gal pal or a female relative.
Nicole told Distractify that she particularly loves Lipton black tea due to its heart-healthy properties. "You know, [we should check on] our moms, our cousins, our sisters, because we're all forgetting to do the practical things that are so important. Going to the doctor. What is my BMI? What is my cholesterol?"
"We as women cope with so much ... we're managing so many things that we forget the practical part of self-care. Lipton really encourages women to do that! They made a month and a hashtag about it and I'm here for it," she told us.
It's always fun to admire the incredible contemporary fashion and pizazz on And Just Like That..., but as Nicole has proved, a focus on health never goes out of style.
You can stream all 10 episodes of And Just Like That... now on HBO Max.