Nicole Ari Parker and Her Hubby, Boris Kodjoe, Have Been Together for Over 15 Years

Actress Nicole Ari Parker made her debut on the Season 8 premiere of Chicago P.D. , and she obtained popularity among fans in a record-short time frame. Nicole plays Samantha Miller, a quick-thinking deputy superintendent who isn't afraid to ask some difficult questions about how the force operates. According to some fans, she and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) have serious potential. But what's there to know about Nicole's life off-screen? Who is her husband?

Nicole Ari Parker met her husband on the set of 'Soul Food.'

Nicole and her husband, Boris Kodjoe, both play major roles in action-fiction dramas. Nicole portrays Samantha Miller in Chicago P.D. while Boris plays Robert Sullivan in Station 19. A seasoned duo, they also appeared together in a movie, Downsized, and a TV show, Second Time Around. In fact, it was through work that they first met. They started dating while shooting Season 1 of Soul Food, and they haven't looked back since.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

As Boris told the New York Post in 2015, they first got talking on the set of Soul Food, but they were all too wary of dating co-workers. "At first we were very hesitant because we were aware of the cliché [of actors falling in love] and we didn’t want to fall into that. We fought it until the whole crew begged us to finally get together," Boris told the outlet.

Nicole and Boris got married in 2005. Although they made plans for an elaborate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles, they made a U-turn, opting for an intimate-feeling wedding bash with 85 of their nearest and dearest in Gundelfingen, Germany, instead. "I called my mother and I said, 'I want to get married in my grandmother's backyard,'" Boris said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

"I always wanted a fairy-tale wedding and where [Boris] is from, it's like a storybook. A mountain town in the Black Forest. I was waiting for Hansel and Gretel to come out. I had a horse and carriage. My dad gave me away. We got married in a 900-year-old church. The women from the Bavarian houses with the wooden shutters threw roses on us as we walked through the cobblestone streets. We had 85 guests. Perfection," Nicole added.

Article continues below advertisement