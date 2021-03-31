Here's Why You Recognize Adam's Dad on 'Chicago P.D.'

Even though he’s in a ton of television shows, he doesn’t seem too public about his personal life. He married his wife, actress Beth Toussaint, in 1996. Together, they had a daughter named Tess, who was born in 1999. Jack isn’t exactly like all dads, though! He has an Instagram he’s been keeping up with throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He posts about his wife, his family, the shows he works on, and voting rights! He’s all about advocating for fair voting rights so that everyone has a voice.

Let’s just hope Jack Coleman survives this Chicago P.D. episode so that we get more of Adam’s father and more of Jack!

Chicago P.D. airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.