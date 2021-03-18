This New 'Chicago P.D.' Officer Is Everything the Show Needs

Cleveland’s character, Andre, is the golden boy we love to watch and hate to fall in love with. He excels at everything: school, sports, family, the whole works. By all standard definitions of “success,” Andre has not only met, but exceeded expectations.

However, Andre’s backstory is that he turned down a high-paying Wall Street job to join the Chicago P.D. because he wanted to make a positive change (even more of a “golden boy” move if you ask us).