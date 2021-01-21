Here's the Real Reason [SPOILER] Was Killed off of 'Chicago P.D.'

Back in the Season 5 finale of Chicago P.D., Alvin Olinsky leaves the show and leaves us all wondering what happened to our favorite lovable detective. Olinsky was not only a series regular since the start of Chicago P.D., but also appeared in many other shows that are part of the Chicago P.D. canon: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Justice. Since Olinsky was such a big part of the Chicago P.D. universe, it was more than shocking that he really did leave.

Olinsky, played by Elias Koteas, was an undercover intelligence officer who was murdered. Many fans are wondering why Olinsky had to leave Chicago P.D. and if it was Elias’ decision, or a decision made by the Chicago P.D. writers. Although it’s not very common for series regulars to leave shows before they are finished, this is not the first time the One Chicago universe has written off a major character.

Olinsky did leave ‘Chicago P.D.’ but it wasn’t his decision.

When Olinsky left Chicago P.D. in 2018, the audience thought there must be a reason beyond the good of the show. However, in an interview with TV Line, showrunner Rick Eid explained that Olinsky was written off of Chicago P.D. to further the plot. For some background: Olinsky was very close friends with another detective, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). In the fifth season of Chicago P.D., Voight was pitted against his ex-partner, Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson).

Voight made a decision to kill Bingham (Joseph Sikora), who killed his son. But as the storyline between Voight and Woods progressed, Olinsky got caught in the middle. Woods decided to frame Olinsky as the killer, even though he also suspected it was Voight. The writers of Chicago P.D. discussed how this storyline between Voight, Woods, and Olinsky could come to an end, and the only conclusion they could come to was that Olinsky had to die. He was stabbed while behind bars for Voight’s crime.

