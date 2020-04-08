'Chicago P.D.' Fans Demand to Know — Why Did Burgess Break up With Ruzek?

Can you name the most adorable couple to ever appear on a police procedural drama?

Whether you'd ask this question of a Chicago P.D. fan or not, chances are, their answer would be Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess, or Burzek.

The police officers started dating in Season 1 of the show, and fans have been obsessing over them ever since. Although they broke it off just a few episodes later, many believe that they will reignite the old flame. So, why did Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess break up?