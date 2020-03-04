Is Dominic Rains Anything Like Dr. Marcel, His Character on 'Chicago Med?'

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) barely stepped foot inside the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, but he is already hailed as one of the most controversial characters on Chicago Med. From carrying out an open heart surgery in a pitch-black operating theatre to taking pills while at work, there's hardly anything the tall, dark, handsome surgeon couldn't get away with.

Is Dominic Rains at all similar to his on-screen character? Plus, what's his relationship status — is the actor married?