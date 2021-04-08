'Chicago P.D.': Jay Tells Hailey He Loves Her — Will She Say It Back?

In Season 5 of Chicago P.D. , Hailey Upton (Tracey Spiridakos) becomes Jay Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) partner after she joins Intelligence. In the beginning, their relationship started off rocky since Jay was dealing with the heartbreak of Erin (Sophia Bush) leaving. However, their relationship slowly smoothes out over time, and they both become good partners and good friends with one another. Over the years, it's been painfully obvious to viewers that Jay and Hailey have strong feelings for each other.

In Episode 3 of the newest season, which aired on Jan. 13, Hailey and Jay's relationship takes a turn. When she reveals that she wasn't going to take the job in New York and admits that it had been a "long time" since she saw Jay as just her partner, the two of them kiss. Earlier this season, Hailey had confessed that she had feelings for Jay, but it took until that episode for his feelings to become clear.

In a released trailer for Episode 11, Jay tells Hailey that he loves her while they're in bed together, and she answers him with an "ummmm." Say what?! So, did they finally get together, and is she going to say she loves him back?

It finally seems that Jay and Hailey get together, but will she tell him she loves him back?

It appears that Jay and Hailey have taken their relationship to the next level and officially get together, but it seems that Hailey's past experience has left her a bit concerned. Fans have seen her admit to not being good in relationships, and she tells Jay, "I don't think I ever really learned relationships." And then when Jay tells her he loves her, she's unable to respond.

Article continues below advertisement

In another Episode 11 sneak peek of Chicago P.D. exclusively reported by Us Weekly, before Jay even gets a chance to ask her how she feels, she makes up an excuse about needing to take her car in and abruptly leaves. She tells Jay, "I just feel like I should get it done, but everything's fine. Um, I'm sorry. I'll be right back. Why don't you just hang out here, and I'll be back in a little bit?"

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

It's crazy that it's taken eight episodes for the two of them to get together. In Episode 4 of Season 8, they almost got together, but their makeout session in bed was interrupted by a call Hailey got about her dad. Fans have been waiting for this for quite some time now, but it seems like now their special evening has been hampered a bit. Poor Jay! Is she going to tell Jay she loves him? We hope she does.