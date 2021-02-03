Nicole Ari Parker's Parents Live Quiet Lives, Besides That Time on 'Family Feud'

Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D. may be a more recent addition to the show, but actress Nicole Ari Parker has become a fan favorite. The progressive new figure is looking to change the way things are done at the unit, even though some, most notably Sergeant Voight, aren't so quick to embrace change.

Nicole's time with Chicago P.D. began with the show's eighth season in November 2020, but her acting career began way before that.