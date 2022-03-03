Who Does '13 Reasons Why' Star Dylan Minnette Portray in Hulu's Miniseries 'The Dropout'?

The $9 billion company and its mysterious promises sounded too good to be true. That's because it was; the science was fake. Based on the 2019 ABC News podcast of the same name, Hulu's new biopic miniseries The Dropout focuses on the unbelievable rise and fall of Theranos and its aloof, cryptic founder, Elizabeth Holmes — who's played by Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried (Les Misérables).

You may be wondering how the world learned of Elizabeth's dangerous scam. Star of 13 Reasons Why Dylan Minnette plays one of the whistleblowers.