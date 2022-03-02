William H. Macy Plays Elizabeth Holmes' Friend and Foe in 'The Dropout'

Hulu miniseries The Dropout chronicles the rise and fall of the former first youngest female self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes. Her company Theranos claimed they had cutting-edge medical technology, but turned out to be fraudulent. Amanda Seyfried is playing Elizabeth in the series.

Shameless star William H. Macy is also a part of The Dropout cast. William's role is also based off of a real-life figure who played a dramatic role in Elizabeth's life. Who is William's character, Richard Fuisz?