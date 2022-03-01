Kate McKinnon "Dropped Out" of 'The Dropout,' but for Good Reason

So, Kate dropped out of The Dropout, but the show must go on! And it has — Amanda Seyfried took over the role of Elizabeth, and from what we’ve seen of the trailer, it could be even better than it might have been with Kate. Plus, now we get two incredible series at the same time. Both The Dropout and Joe vs. Carole drop on March 3, so we can see for ourselves immediately whether Kate made the right decision.

The Dropout premieres on Hulu on March 3.